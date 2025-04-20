Boca extend Group A lead with 2-0 home win over Estudiantes

BUENOS AIRES :Boca Juniors' Carlos Palacios and Miguel Merentiel scored second-half goals to secure a 2-0 home win over Estudiantes on Saturday in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament.

Already assured of a last-16 spot, the hosts strengthened their grip on Group A's top spot as they moved to 32 points, five clear of second-placed Huracan. Estudiantes are sixth with 20 points.

Palacios opened the scoring three minutes into the second half, firing a first-time shot from a well-placed pass from Merentiel, who turned scorer himself to double the lead in the 63rd minute with a great long-range effort.

"It was a difficult first half - we couldn't find any space, but in the second half we came out and played differently," Palacios told ESPN. "This good run is what gives us confidence to face every match.

"We know we are qualified to the next round but we also know the pressure that comes with this club, we have to win every game and we are not satisfied."

Estudiantes had looked more threatening in the opening stages, but Boca goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin kept them at bay early on, denying Guido Carrillo an opener with a brilliant save.

"I'm happy with the result and with beating a good team at home. We had a terrible first half, but we came out much better in the second, taking advantage of the spaces we knew we could find," Marchesin said.

"Boca is very strong at home. We're not just aiming for first place, we have a huge responsibility. We have to win every game."

Edinson Cavani squandered a golden chance to hand Boca a halftime lead after his poorly taken penalty was saved by Estudiantes keeper Mansilla in the 40th minute.

Boca are set for a trip to rivals River Plate, third in Group B, for a Superclasico on Sunday.