Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boca Juniors and Racing to play Argentine Super Cup in Abu Dhabi on Jan 20
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boca Juniors and Racing to play Argentine Super Cup in Abu Dhabi on Jan 20

30 Dec 2022 01:12AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 01:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Argentine Super Cup will be played outside the country for the first time in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 20 when Boca Juniors face Racing Club, the country's football association (AFA) said on Thursday.

The AFA and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) signed a four-year partnership in June 2022 to have a series of football events between both countries.

"After the first successful experience of Argentina's last friendly match with the United Arab Emirates National Team just before the start of the World Cup, the ADSC and the AFA continued their plans to strengthen football and sporting ties with the organisation of the Argentine Super Cup Final 2022 agreed for Friday 20 January 2023," AFA said on a statement on Thursday.

Boca Juniors were crowned league champions in October while Racing Club won the Champions Cup in November.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.