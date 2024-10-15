Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boca Juniors appoint Gago as head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boca Juniors appoint Gago as head coach

Boca Juniors appoint Gago as head coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Quarter Finals - First Leg - Boca Juniors v Racing Club - Estadio La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina - August 23, 2023 Racing Club coach Fernando Gago REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

15 Oct 2024 12:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Boca Juniors have appointed Fernando Gago as their new head coach, the club announced on Monday, with the former Argentina international returning to the team where he made his senior debut in 2004.

The 38-year-old replaces Diego Martinez, who resigned last month after three consecutive defeats in Argentina's top flight.

"Gago signed his contract with Boca and is the new Xeneize coach. Welcome home, Fernando," Boca wrote on X.

The former defensive midfielder had spells with Real Madrid, Roma and Valencia before returning to Argentine football in 2013 to play for Boca once again. He ended his playing career with Velez Sarsfield.

As a manager, he led Racing Club to the Argentine Champions Trophy and the International Super Cup after a spell at Aldosivi de Mar del Plata.

Gago, who took over at Chivas in December, had said on Thursday he would leave the Mexican club.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement