Boca Juniors beat Talleres in shootout to win Copa Argentina
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Argentina - Round of 16 - Boca Juniors v River Plate - Estadio Ciudad de la Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina - August 4, 2021 Boca Juniors players celebrate after winning the match Pool via REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

09 Dec 2021 11:14AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 11:11AM)
BUENOS AIRES : Boca Juniors beat Talleres 5-4 on penalties to win the Copa Argentina on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes.

The Buenos Aires side triumphed despite playing the last 25 minutes with 10 men after Juan Ramirez was sent off.

Boca scored all five of their penalties, with Hector Fertoli’s spot kick saved by Boca keeper Agustin Rossi.

The title, their 49th domestic trophy according to Boca stats, guarantees them direct entry into the group stages of next year’s Copa Libertadores.

(Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo; writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

