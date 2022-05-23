Logo
Boca Juniors beat Tigre 3-0 to win Argentine Copa de la Liga title
Soccer Football - Argentina Primera Division - Final - Boca Juniors v Tigre - Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - May 22, 2022 Boca Juniors players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Argentina Primera Division Final REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - Argentina Primera Division - Final - Boca Juniors v Tigre - Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - May 22, 2022 Boca Juniors players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Argentina Primera Division Final REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - Argentina Primera Division - Final - Boca Juniors v Tigre - Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - May 22, 2022 Tigre's Facundo Colidio in action with Boca Juniors' Guillermo Fernandez REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - Argentina Primera Division - Final - Boca Juniors v Tigre - Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - May 22, 2022 Boca Juniors' Marcos Rojo scores their first goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - Argentina Primera Division - Final - Boca Juniors v Tigre - Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - May 22, 2022 Boca Juniors fans celebrate Marcos Rojo scoring their first goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
23 May 2022 05:40AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 05:40AM)
BUENOS AIRES : Boca Juniors won their second Argentine Copa de la Liga title in three seasons on Sunday when they beat Tigre 3-0 in a one-sided match in Cordoba.

The Copa de la Liga is a hybrid league and playoff tournament that began in February with 28 teams from across Argentina.

It was the 50th domestic trophy won by the Buenos Aires side.

Former Manchester United fullback Marcos Rojo put Boca ahead on the stroke of halftime with a header and Frank Fabra doubled their lead midway through the second half.

Luis Vasquez headed a third to guarantee the capital club the title four minutes from time.

The win comes two years after Boca won the corresponding title by beating Banfield and means they have guaranteed their place in next year’s Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

Source: Reuters

