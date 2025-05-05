Boca Juniors held to frustrating 1-1 draw at Tigre

SAN FERNANDO, Argentina :Boca Juniors dropped to second place in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Tigre on Sunday, setting up a last-16 clash with Lanus.

Boca, who parted ways with coach Fernando Gago last week after losing the 'Superclasico' to River Plate, finished second in Group A on 33 points, level with leaders Argentinos Juniors but trailing on goal difference.

They advanced to the second-phase and round of 16, where they will face Lanus, who finished seventh in Group B.

The visitors took the lead in the first half when Kevin Zenon fired home from outside the area after being played in by Miguel Merentiel after a quick counterattack on 21 minutes.

Tigre levelled before the break when Joaquin Laso latched onto a corner and set up Lorenzo Scipioni, who volleyed home from close range.

"We wanted to finish well, get the three points and go first, but it didn't happen and now we have to focus on what comes next. As a group we have to keep working," Merentiel said after the match.

Boca thought they had restored their lead in the second half when Tomas Belmonte's header deflected off Tigre defender Diego Sosa and into the net, but the goal was disallowed for handball after a VAR review.

Lightning struck twice when Rodrigo Battaglia latched on to Marcos Rojo's through ball to score, but Boca were again denied for offside.

Tigre finished fifth in Group A and will play San Lorenzo, who finished fourth in Group B, next.