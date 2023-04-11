Logo
Boca Juniors names Jorge Almiron as new coach
Boca Juniors names Jorge Almiron as new coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Diego Maradona - Boca Juniors v Newell's Old Boys - Estadio La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 29, 2020 A picture of Diego Maradona is seen on Boca Juniors players' jersey as a tribute Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Endelli

11 Apr 2023 01:35AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 02:07AM)
Boca Juniors have named Jorge Almiron as their new coach following the departure of Hugo Ibarra, the club said on Monday.

The former Argentine defender is set to take charge of last year's champions of the Copa de la Liga and Liga Profesional, who now sit 12th in the Primera Division, 10 points behind leaders River Plate.

"Jorge Almiron, welcome home," Boca posted on Twitter, alongside several images of the new coach in his first training session with the team.

Almiron, 51, who began his coaching career in the Mexican league, has managed teams such as Independiente and Lanus, with whom he won the 2016 Primera Division championship, Copa Bicentenario and Supercopa Argentina, also reaching the final of the 2017 Copa Libertadores, which he lost to Gremio.

He was sacked less than a month into the job by Elche last year due to the Spanish LaLiga side's poor results.

Source: Reuters

