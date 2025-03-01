Logo
Boca Juniors reach top spot with 1-0 win over Rosario Central
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group F - Boca Juniors v Deportivo Pereira - La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina - April 18, 2023 General view as Boca Juniors fans display banners inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Matias Baglietto/File Photo

01 Mar 2025 09:32AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2025 09:49AM)
BUENOS AIRES : Boca Juniors moved to the top of Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament with a 1-0 home win over Rosario Central in a rain-soaked Bombonera stadium on Friday.

Milton Gimenez gave Boca an early lead in the 9th minute when Central goalkeeper Jorge Broun parried a powerful shot from Carlos Palacios and the rebound flew to the striker, who headed home.

The hosts almost doubled their lead in the second half when Edison Cavani's deep pass found Palacios, but his close-range strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Boca's fifth win of the season lifted them to the top of Group A on 17 points, two clear of second-placed Estudiantes, who face River Plate on Saturday. Central continue to lead Group B on 17 points, one clear of Independiente, who face Banfield on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
