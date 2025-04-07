Boca Juniors take Group A lead with home win over Barracas

BUENOS AIRES :Boca Juniors moved top of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament with a 1-0 home win over Barracas Central at La Bombonera stadium on Sunday.

Boca thought they had taken the lead through a brilliant volley from Edinson Cavani, but the effort was disallowed for a foul on Barracas goalkeeper Marcos Ledesma.

Rodrigo Battaglia gave the hosts the lead five minutes before the break, latching on to a cross from Lautaro Blanco.

"We are happy with the win. We enjoy being leaders tonight and we will continue to work hard," Battaglia said after the match.

"I think we played a good game, we managed it, we found the goal, they were very well organised at the back. We played to win and we'd like to thank the fans for all their support at home," the 33-year-old defender added.

Boca came close to doubling their lead in the second half through Cavani, when the former Uruguay international fired home from Carlos Palacios' pass. Cavani, however, was denied for a second time in the match when the goal was ruled out for offside.

Fernando Gago's side, who travel to Club Atletico Belgrano on Saturday, top Group A on 26 points, two clear of second-placed Tigre, who face Newell's Old Boys on Monday.