Boca shake up youth players in preparation for big time
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group E - Boca Juniors v Always Ready - Estadio La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina - April 12, 2022. Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/

20 Apr 2022 06:14AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 06:14AM)
Boca Juniors have installed devices that make their training pitches shake as a way of preparing youngsters to play at a home ground famous for rocking under the feet of their raucous fans.

Boca’s Bombonera stadium is known to vibrate when supporters bounce up and down together at big matches but the experience can be unsettling for younger players, the club’s former midfielder and current vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme said.

“It doesn’t happen anywhere else. It’s the only stadium that moves,” he said in a video on the club's social media channels. “You can be out there and feel the pitch moving.”

Boca recently installed a series of pneumatic devices that pound the pitches of their training ground. The devices are linked to social media accounts so when fans hit 'like' the club transforms that into movement at the training ground.

Buenos Aires-based Boca have 4.5 million followers on Twitter, 6.4 million on Instagram, and 8.7 million on Facebook.

“You need to be prepared to play for Boca,” a club video said. “We prepare the kids who will tomorrow be in the first team. We prepare them for the football, and emotionally as well.”

Boca are one of the biggest teams in South America, with some of the most passionate fans. The club was home to players such as Diego Maradona, Carlos Tevez and Claudio Caniggia.

Source: Reuters

