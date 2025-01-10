Bochum awarded 2-0 win after keeper hit by lighter at Union Berlin

The German FA's (DFB) sports court on Thursday awarded VfL Bochum a 2-0 win after their keeper Patrick Drewes was hit by a lighter thrown from the crowd during last month's Bundesliga clash at Union Berlin.

The teams went off the pitch after Drewes was struck in added time with the game level at 1-1. They later completed the match with an agreement to play out a draw with Bochum striker Philipp Hofmann going in goal.

"This can only be a match evaluation in favour of the injured club. The result cannot be decided by a 'non-aggression pact' between the clubs involved; such agreements contradict the basic principles of sporting competition," Stephan Oberholz, who chaired the sports court's session, said in a statement.

Union Berlin can appeal against the verdict within one week.