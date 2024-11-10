Bochum snatch 1-1 draw against Leverkusen with last-gasp equaliser

BOCHUM, Germany : Koji Miyoshi scored an 89th minute goal to give strugglers VfL Bochum a 1-1 draw against visiting champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Leverkusen looked to be labouring to a 1-0 win when Miyoshi struck from close range to level.

Patrik Schick had bagged Leverkusen's lead after he was sent through by Florian Wirtz with a superb ball and then threaded it through the legs of the Bochum goalkeeper, saw it hit the post and roll in for an 18th minute lead.

Bochum, with new coach Dieter Hecking on the bench, were by no means overrun, working hard in defence to shut down spaces but lacked more clinical finish up front until the late equaliser.

The result left Leverkusen, who lost 4-0 at Liverpool in the Champions League, in fourth place on 17 points, nine off leaders Bayern Munich.