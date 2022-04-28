Logo
Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach banned for three games
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off First Leg - Celtic v Bodo/Glimt - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - February 17, 2022 Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen celebrates their first goal scored by Bodo/Glimt's Runar Espejord REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Executive Committee News Conference - Nyon, Switzerland - April 7, 2022 A UEFA logo is displayed in this illustration during the news conference REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Illustration
28 Apr 2022 11:07PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 11:59PM)
UEFA on Thursday suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos for three matches following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month.

Following their 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat on April 7, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused a Roma goalkeeping coach of grabbing him by the throat.

European soccer's governing body provisionally suspended the duo and charged them with "serious assault" last week, adding it had initiated disciplinary proceedings as the coaches violated the general principles of conduct.

Bodo had reported the incident to the police.

Roma won the second leg 4-0 to seal a 5-2 aggregate victory, a game that both the coaches missed.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body said after handing out the three-game bans that its decision included the one-match suspension served by Knutsen and Santos.

Source: Reuters

