Bodo/Glimt reach Champions League knockouts after 2-1 comeback win at Atletico Madrid

MADRID, Jan 28 : Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 away in the Champions League on Wednesday, securing their place in the knockout stage in their debut season in Europe's premier club competition.

Atletico thought they had taken the lead 10 minutes into the match when Alex Baena found the net, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for offside.

However, five minutes later, Alexander Sorloth put the hosts ahead, meeting David Hancko's pinpoint cross with a powerful header for his second Champions League goal this season.

Atletico looked set to take control, but the visitors had other ideas and they responded in the 34th minute when Fredrik Bjorkan assisted Fredrik Sjovold to level the match with a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner, beating Jan Oblak.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Kasper Hogh latched onto a loose ball in the 59th minute, striking from close range into the bottom-left corner to silence the home crowd and give the visitors a shock lead.

Atletico pushed for an equaliser, with Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina and Sorloth trying their best, but they were unable to pierce the Norwegian defence.

The loss left Diego Simeone's team in 14th place in the 36-team table, securing them a spot in the seeded playoffs with 13 points. However, they missed a chance to finish in the top eight and secure automatic qualification.

They will either face Galatasaray or Club Brugge next, depending on Friday's draw.

"It was just a game just as we had discussed prior to kickoff. We knew they were a team that are good in transitions. We played well in the first half and could have scored another goal. In the second half, after the equaliser, we let the anxiety get the better of us," Simeone told Movistar+.

Meanwhile, Bodo, who stunned Manchester City 3-1 last week, secured their second-ever victory in the competition, moving into 23rd place to clinch a spot in the knockout stage where they will face either Real Madrid or Inter Milan.