Bodo/Glimt stun Inter in Champions League playoff first leg

BODO, Norway, Feb 18 : Bodo/Glimt secured an upset 3-1 victory over Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 playoff on Wednesday as Kasper Hogh proved instrumental with two assists and a goal.

The Norwegian side took the lead in the 20th minute when Hogh's backheel set up Sondre Brunstad Fet, who calmly slotted into the bottom corner.

Inter, three-times European Cup winners, equalised 10 minutes later through 20-year-old Pio Esposito, who turned sharply inside the box to fire in following Carlos Augusto's through ball.

Esposito's goal made him the youngest Italian to score for Inter in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Inter dominated after the break, with Lautaro Martinez hitting the post and Carlos Augusto testing goalkeeper Nikita Haikin from long range, but the home side seized the initiative.

A defensive lapse allowed Hogh to break forward and pick out Jens Petter Hauge, who rifled the ball into the roof of the net in the 61st minute. The Danish forward converted again from close range after a precise cross from Ole Didrik Blomberg three minutes later.

The result added another chapter to Glimt's golden run in this year's Champions League. The Norwegians pulled off a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the league phase and came from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 and secure their place in the playoffs.

The return leg is next Tuesday.