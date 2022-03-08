Logo
Body of Warne in Bangkok as Australia arranges return home
An ambulance carrying the body of Australian cricket player Shane Warne leaves at a ferry port in Koh Samui, Thailand, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

08 Mar 2022 10:45PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 10:53PM)
BANGKOK: The body of Australian cricket icon Shane Warne remained in Thailand for another day on Tuesday (Mar 8), police said, as consular officials worked on logistics to bring home the man widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers of all time.

Warne, age 52, died last Friday while on holiday on the island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died due to a suspected heart attack and congenital disease.

Thai police had indicated his body could be repatriated on Tuesday. However, Kissana Phathanacharoen, a police spokesperson, said Warne's body was at a Bangkok police hospital late Tuesday where it would remain until a flight was arranged.

"It is now a matter of waiting for the Australians to organise a flight ... there are no reasons for Thai side to conduct any further examination," he said.

Tributes from across the world have been pouring in for Warne, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him "one of our nation's greatest characters".

Australia's embassy in Thailand on Tuesday said arrangements were still being made to fly the cricketer's body home and directed media enquiries to its foreign ministry in Canberra, which said it was assisting the family and would not comment further owing to its request for privacy.

Australian media has said Warne's family funeral would be followed by a memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) within two or three weeks.

The Nine Network reported the Great Southern Stand, where the spinner took his 700th wicket in 2006, would be renamed the SK Warne Stand in his honour.

Source: Reuters

