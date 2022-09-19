Bok wings Nkosi, Arendse return for Argentina showdown

CAPE TOWN : South Africa have recalled wings Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse for their crunch final Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, but have a crisis at flyhalf with Damian Willemse out through injury.

Nkosi has recently returned from an ankle problem and Arendse from a four-week suspension after he was red-carded in the 26-10 win over New Zealand in Nelspruit last month.

"Kurt-Lee had a great debut and played very well against the All Blacks, but he was unfortunately banned, and we are delighted to have him back as he's a very talented player," Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby.

"Sbu has been in our system for several years now, so we are excited to welcome him back. He has shown his class in several big matches, and he brings experience, so he will undoubtedly add great value to the squad."

Willemse was injured in Saturday's 36-20 victory in Argentina, and with Handre Pollard injured and Elton Jantjies sent home from South America for off-field issues, the team is thin in the flyhalf position.

They do have 35-year-old Frans Steyn as an option, but the 2007 and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner has only played sporadically this season having also had a spell in the sidelines because of injury.

Nienaber has also released Joseph Dweba (hooker), Warrick Gelant (utility back), Elrigh Louw (loose forward) and Salmaan Moerat (lock) back to their domestic teams to get minutes under the belt before the autumn internationals in Europe that will be played in November.

South Africa and New Zealand are level on 14 points at the top of the Rugby Championship table going into the final weekend. The All Blacks host Australia in Auckland.