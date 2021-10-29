Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boks hope to improve poor recent record in Cardiff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boks hope to improve poor recent record in Cardiff

Boks hope to improve poor recent record in Cardiff

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Championship - New Zealand All Blacks vs South Africa Springboks - Auckland, New Zealand - September 16, 2017 South Africa's Bongi Mbonambi reacts after their loss to New Zealand. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

29 Oct 2021 04:04PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 03:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi says they are expecting an aerial battle against Wales when the teams clash in the Springboks’ opening autumn international on Nov. 6, with the visitors looking to improve a dismal recent record in Cardiff.

An under-strength Wales first face New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, with the Boks interested spectators before their clash next weekend.

South Africa have not won in Cardiff since 2014, losing on their last four visits, though in that time they have two Rugby World Cup knockout victories over the Welsh, including the 2019 semifinal when they went on to lift the trophy.

"Our record in Cardiff hasn’t been one of the best and while we beat them in the World Cup, playing them at home is a different proposition," Mbonambi told reporters.

"We expect to face a team that doesn’t go away, that peppers us with a good aerial game and our backline will be put to the test.

"But we have this week and next to get our ducks in a row and prepare for the battle we will face. We’re working hard at ensuring we’re ready," he said.

The Boks, who will also face Scotland and England in the autumn series, will have one advantage on most recent matches in Cardiff, a full squad to select from.

Three of those four previous visits have been for games played outside the international window, forcing the Boks to field vastly under-strength sides.

Having played only 10 tests in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mbonambi says these autumn matches are vital as they look forward to their World Cup defence in France in 2023.

"We’re a real process-driven team and we need to make sure our processes work on this tour. That’s why we will take it day-by-day and team-by-team."

"You are only as good as your last game, and we know as players if we take care of the hard work, the results will take care of themselves."

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us