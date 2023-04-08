Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boks set to lose Etzebeth for start of Rugby Championship
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boks set to lose Etzebeth for start of Rugby Championship

Boks set to lose Etzebeth for start of Rugby Championship

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - England v South Africa - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 26, 2022 South Africa's Eben Etzebeth in action during a lineout REUTERS/Tony Obrien

08 Apr 2023 12:28AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2023 12:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DURBAN : South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth could miss the opening stages of the Rugby Championship with a "serious" shoulder injury that will most likely rule him out of the remainder of the club season, Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell said on Friday.

Etzebeth, a key player for the Springboks as they seek to defend their Rugby World Cup title in France later this year, faces up to 14 weeks on the sidelines after he was injured in the Durban-based Sharks' 50-35 Champions Cup win over Munster last weekend.

"In terms of how long he will be out for, I think it’s quite a long time," Powell told reporters. "I’m not 100 per cent sure, but probably 12 or 14 weeks.

"I don't think he’ll play for us again this season, but he will definitely be ready for the World Cup."

South Africa open their shortened three-match Rugby Championship campaign against Australia in Pretoria on July 8.

Second-row trojan Etzebeth is a vital part of their set-piece and maul, and is the reigning South African Player of the Year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.