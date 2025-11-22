Boland bounces back with four wickets to rein in England

PERTH :Miserly seamer Scott Boland claimed 4-33 in 11.4 overs during a turbulent second session on Saturday to help Australia bowl England out for 164 in the opening Ashes test at Perth Stadium, setting up a final innings run-chase of 205 for the hosts.

England, returning from the lunch break on day two in a comfortable position of 59-1, handed Boland his breakthrough when opener Ben Duckett was caught in the slips for 28.

It sparked a resurgence for the usually-reliable paceman, who had struggled in the first innings by conceding 62 runs at more than six-an-over without taking a wicket.

"I felt a bit better than yesterday, it was one of those days when you don't feel great at the crease," Boland told broadcaster Fox Cricket.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I put that behind me last night. I thought about it a lot, because I wanted to start the series well. But really happy with how it came out today."

The 36-year-old claimed two more victims in his next over, causing Ollie Pope to punch his bat in frustration after being caught-behind on 33 and Harry Brook to trudge off for a three-ball duck having nicked to Usman Khawaja at first slip.

Boland picked up a fourth wicket when lower-order batsman Gut Atkinson, on 37, holed out in the deep to close the innings before tea.

"If you said (a target of) 200, the position we were in last night, I think we'll definitely take it," Boland said.