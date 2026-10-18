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Boland strikes twice as rain disrupts second test
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Boland strikes twice as rain disrupts second test

18 Oct 2026 04:06PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2026 09:24PM)
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GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 18 : Australia bowler Scott Boland took two wickets in as many balls to peg South Africa back to 20 runs for two wickets at tea on a rain-hampered first day of the second test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

• Boland, the only change in the Australia team after their first test victory, bowled opener Aiden Markram for 11 and snagged David Bedingham for a duck with his next delivery as the South African batsman feathered the ball into wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s gloves.

• Debutant Marques Ackerman was five not out and captain Temba Bavuma on four when rain stopped play around 30 minutes after lunch.

• Tea was taken early after rain had allowed only one hour’s play.

• Australia won the toss and put South Africa into bat after winning the first test in Durban by 214 runs.

• South Africa made three changes to their side with Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke and Kagiso Rabada coming in for Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Keshav Maharaj.

Source: Reuters
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