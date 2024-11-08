Bolstered Fiji shuffle backline for Wales Test

Fiji have made four changes and one positional switch to their backline as they welcome back several experienced players for the autumn international test against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

Vuate Karawalevu moves from the wing to fullback, with Jiuta Wainiqolo taking his place in the number 14 jersey. Waisea Nayacalevu and Josua Tuisova take over as the centre-pairing, with Semi Radradra also into the team on the opposite wing.

The changes will boost a side that was thumped 57-17 by Scotland last weekend in a game that fell outside of the international window.

Frank Lomani keeps his place at scrumhalf, alongside number 10 Caleb Muntz.

There are also two changes to the pack with Temo Mayanavanua in at lock and prop Eroni Mawi getting a run.

The latter packs down in the front row with Samuela Tawake and hooker Tevita Ikanivere, while lock Isoa Nasilasila partners Mayanavanua behind them.

The back row remains the same with Elia Canakaivata at number eight, and Meli Derenalagi and Kitione Salawa the two flankers.

Fiji’s only previous victory over Wales in 14 tests came at the 2007 World Cup in France, though they did also manage a draw in 2010.

Team:

15-Vuate Karawalevu, 14-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Semi Radradra, 10-Caleb Muntz, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Elia Canakaivata, 7-Kitione Salawa, 6-Meli Derenalagi, 5-Temo Mayanavanua, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 3-Samuela Tawake, 2-Tevita Ikanivere, 1-Eroni Mawi

Replacements: 16-Sam Matavesi, 17-Haereiti Hetet, 18-Jone Koroiduadua, 19-Mesake Vocevoce, 20-Albert Tuisue, 21-Simi Kuruvoli, 22-Isaiah Ravula, 23-Sireli Maqala