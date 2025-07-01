Bonmati back with Spain at Euro 2025, although her status remains unclear

OBERENTFELDEN, Switzerland :Aitana Bonmati has rejoined Spain's squad for the Women's European Championship in Switzerland after being discharged from hospital following a bout of viral meningitis in a big boost for the world champions two days ahead of their opening match.

Spain's football federation shared photos on social media of the Barcelona midfielder arriving at the team hotel late on Monday.

It remains unclear, however, when she will be fit to play.

Bonmati, the Ballon d'Or winner for the past two years, missed Spain's 3-1 victory over Japan in a friendly on Friday as the team prepared for their Group B match against Portugal on July 3.

She had posted a photo from her hospital bed on social media on Sunday, giving a thumbs-up and stating: "Fortunately, everything is going well. I hope to return soon."

Bonmati has scored 30 goals in 78 appearances for Spain, and was a key player in their victory at their 2023 Women's World Cup.