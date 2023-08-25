Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award

Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain's Aitana Bonmati as she poses with the FIFA golden ball award REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain's Olga Carmona celebrate with the trophy after winning the world cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Third Place Playoff - Sweden v Australia - Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - August 19, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr in action REUTERS/Dan Peled
25 Aug 2023 07:09PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2023 07:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr of Australia and Spanish duo Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona) and Olga Carmona (Real Madrid) are in the running for UEFA's 2022-23 women's player of the year award, European soccer's governing body said on Friday (Aug 25).

Bonmati and Carmona were part of the Spain team which beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Bonmati had a stellar domestic campaign with Barcelona, helping the club seal a fourth consecutive Spanish League title as well as winning the Women's Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

Carmona scored the winning goal in the Women's World Cup final, but had little success with Madrid as they finished second behind Barcelona in the league and failed to win silverware - finishing runners-up in the Copa de la Reina.

Forward Kerr scored 29 goals in all competitions last season as Chelsea won their fourth consecutive FA Women's Super League title as well as the Women's FA Cup. She also reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with Australia.

UEFA also announced the candidates for Women's Coach of the Year, with Barcelona's Jonatan Giraldez, Spain's Jorge Vilda and England's Sarina Wiegman the three final nominees.

The winners will be announced along with the men's player and coach of the year at the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Aug 31.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.