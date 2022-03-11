Logo
West Indies 271 for five, 40 runs behind England, in first innings
Cricket - First Test - West Indies v England - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda - March 10, 2022 England's Ben Stokes celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Jason Holder Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Cricket - First Test - West Indies v England - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda - March 10, 2022 West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Cricket - First Test - West Indies v England - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda - March 10, 2022 England's Craig Overton appeals Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
11 Mar 2022 12:43AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 12:43AM)
England had no success with the second new ball as West Indies got to lunch losing only one wicket, that of Jason Holder, in the first session on day three of the first test in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.

The hosts slowly inched towards erasing their first innings deficit, reaching 271 for five wickets, only 40 runs behind England as the match neared the halfway stage.

West Indies scored 69 runs in the session, losing allrounder Holder, caught-behind off Ben Stokes for 45 when the former captain could not get his bat out of the way in time.

"It was a late call to leave it. Just unfortunate it hit the toe end of my bat," Holder said.

Nkrumah Bonner (68) and Joshua Da Silva (29) survived 14 overs against the new ball, mostly untroubled.

Bonner came out of his shell occasionally, most notably hitting Mark Wood for six, albeit off a top edge but survival was his primary concern in an attritional battle.

England bowled generally tidily on a pitch offering the pace bowlers little assistance, but know they badly need a couple of quick wickets after the break to avoid the prospect of facing a significant first-innings deficit.

"I thought we had a good session," said Holder. "The aim of the game here was just to wear England's bowlers down a little bit more. It's just a matter for us to stay patient and I think the runs will come.

"Still a very easy-paced wicket, a wicket you can adjust on if you get into a bad position. Not much spin, but so far still a good wicket."

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

