Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bonucci double earns Juve win over Venezia to all-but secure fourth spot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bonucci double earns Juve win over Venezia to all-but secure fourth spot

Bonucci double earns Juve win over Venezia to all-but secure fourth spot
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Venezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 1, 2022 Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Bonucci double earns Juve win over Venezia to all-but secure fourth spot
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Venezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 1, 2022 Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Bonucci double earns Juve win over Venezia to all-but secure fourth spot
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Venezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 1, 2022 Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini in action with Venezia's Ethan Ampadu REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Bonucci double earns Juve win over Venezia to all-but secure fourth spot
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Venezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 1, 2022 Venezia's Mattia Caldara in action with Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Bonucci double earns Juve win over Venezia to all-but secure fourth spot
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Venezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 1, 2022 Juventus fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
01 May 2022 10:36PM (Updated: 01 May 2022 10:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN, Italy : A double from veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci earned Juventus a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Venezia in Serie A on Sunday to all-but secure Champions League football for next season.

The hosts made a lightning start in Turin as Luca Pellegrini thundered an effort against the crossbar before Bonucci marked his 35th birthday with the opening goal in the seventh minute.

Bottom side Venezia, who sacked their coach Paolo Zanetti in midweek, responded well, and went close to a first-half leveller, but Thomas Henry's header flew just wide.

The visitors kept coming in the second half and got the equaliser they deserved when Mattia Aramu arrowed a strike into the net in the 71st minute, with the Juventus defenders arguing among themselves in the aftermath.

With Juve looking all out of ideas up front, it was left to Bonucci once more to prod home the winner from close range 14 minutes from time.

The victory helped Juve move to within a point of Napoli in third and crucially 10 clear of Lazio in fifth. Venezia stay bottom on 22 points, six adrift of the safety zone.

It has been a disappointing season overall for Juventus after coach Massimiliano Allegri returned to take over as manager for a second time.

Serie A's most successful team have struggled to keep pace with the league leaders this term, sitting five points behind AC Milan ahead of the table-toppers' clash with Fiorentina on Sunday - something captain-for-the-day Bonucci regrets.

"When I wear the armband, something extra snaps to me," Bonucci told DAZN. "When I wore it this year, I always tried to be an example.

"When you take to the field in this shirt you are always aiming for the highest goals. We complicated our lives a little because three or four more points (this season) would be enough to be on top, but it will serve as a lesson for the future."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us