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Boos as Trump and Infantino enter the field for World Cup trophy ceremony
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Boos as Trump and Infantino enter the field for World Cup trophy ceremony

Boos as Trump and Infantino enter the field for World Cup trophy ceremony
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal receives the winner's medal from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump during the trophy presentation IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang
Boos as Trump and Infantino enter the field for World Cup trophy ceremony
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump with the trophy during the presentation REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Boos as Trump and Infantino enter the field for World Cup trophy ceremony
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Spain's Rodri holds the World Cup trophy with U.S. President Donald Trump during the trophy presentation REUTERS/Lee Smith
20 Jul 2026 06:53AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 08:27AM)
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NEW YORK, July 19 : Boos descended from the stands as U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino took to the field for the World Cup trophy ceremony at New York New Jersey stadium on Sunday.

Spain beat defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the title.

The boos had stopped when Trump and Infantino presented the players and coaches with their medals before they handed out the trophy.

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by helicopter, stayed on the podium with the Spanish players before being invited to the side as captain Rodri was about to lift the trophy in front of a barrage of photographers.

Trump was at the centre of the biggest controversy of the World Cup when he called Infantino to ask him to review a red card handed to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun in a group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun's one-game red-card ban was suspended and he played against Belgium in the last 16, although the U.S. lost 4-1.

 

Source: Reuters

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