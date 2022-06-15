Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bordeaux relegated to third tier due to financial difficulties
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bordeaux relegated to third tier due to financial difficulties

15 Jun 2022 03:47AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 03:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Girondins de Bordeaux have been relegated to the third tier of French soccer due to financial irregularities, the French league's governing body (LFP) said on Tuesday.

Bordeaux, six-times champions of France, were demoted to the second division last month after finishing bottom of Ligue 1 and have debts in the region of €40 million (US$41.66 million), according to multimedia outlet RMC Sport.

The club were unable to reassure French soccer's financial watchdog, the DNCG, that they would be able to fulfil their financial obligations in the coming season.

Bordeaux, who have been owned by businessman Gerard Lopez since last year, said they will appeal the verdict.

"Girondins de Bordeaux will appeal the DNCG's decision to relegate the club to National 1," the club said in a statement.

"The club remains confident in its ability to demonstrate a solid project for the 2022-23 season and the appeal will grant time to finalise new solutions to ensure Ligue 2 status."

Bordeaux, who have also won four French Cups, last claimed the top flight title in 2008-09.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us