Former tennis champion Boris Becker jailed in UK bankruptcy case

The trial had heard details of Becker's career and how the former world number one, who won the Wimbledon championship three times, lost his fortune following his retirement.

The jury heard how he claimed not to know the location of some of his trophies, how he took a high-interest loan from one of Britain's richest businessmen, and tried to avoid bankruptcy by claiming to have diplomatic protection from the Central African Republic.

Becker "was selective in the declaration of his assets", said prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley, who had urged the judge to pass a custodial sentence.

"When it suited him, he made full disclosure, when it didn’t, he didn’t," she said.

She accused Becker of "playing the system with bad faith" by concealing and transferring assets, and had deprived creditors of more than £2 million (US$2.51 million) in assets, none of which had so far been paid back.

The former tennis champion was made bankrupt in connection with a debt to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co, and under the terms of the bankruptcy order, he was bound to provide full disclosure of assets.

He was convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany, hiding an €825,000 (US$870,000) bank loan and shares in a Canadian technology firm.

He had denied all the charges, saying that he had cooperated with the bankruptcy proceedings - even offering up his wedding ring - and had relied on his advisers.

"His reputation, an essential part of the brand, which gives him work, is in tatters," Becker's lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw said. "His fall is not simply a fall from grace, and amounts to the most public of humiliations."

Becker was acquitted at the trial of 20 other counts, including charges that he failed to hand over other assets, including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

He was previously convicted for tax evasion in Germany in 2002, for which he received a suspended prison sentence.