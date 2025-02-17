Borja earns River Plate 1-0 home victory over Lanus

BUENOS AIRES : A second-half strike by Miguel Borja earned River Plate a 1-0 home win over Lanus in the Apertura tournament of the Argentine Primera Division on Sunday.

Substitute Borja netted in the 77th minute after a deflection from the defence ricocheted off River's Maximiliano Meza and into the Colombian's path for his first goal this season.

The 32-year-old Borja missed a golden chance to score a second goal seven minutes later, sending a penalty kick over the crossbar.

Lanus pushed hard for a late equaliser, but goalkeeper Franco Armani produced a couple of key saves to secure victory for River, who moved into third place in Group B with 12 points.