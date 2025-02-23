Borja, Mastantuono on target in River Plate's 2-0 win over San Martin

SAN JUAN, Argentina : Miguel Borja and Franco Mastantuono broke through a sturdy San Martin defence in the second half to secure a 2-0 win for River Plate in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Saturday.

A through ball from Pity Martinez found Colombian forward Borja in the box in the 56th minute. Borja shook off defender Alejandro Molina and an onrushing keeper Matias Borgogno with an athletic first touch to break the deadlock after a frustrating first half.

The visitors doubled their lead 13 minutes later when Mastantuono found the bottom of the left corner off Gonzalo Montiel's pass, condemning a winless San Martin to their third straight loss in the competition.

Unbeaten River Plate, who host Estudiantes next Saturday, moved to third in Group B with 15 points, a point above fourth-placed San Lorenzo who have a game in hand.