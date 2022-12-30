'Born to play football': Singapore's football fraternity remembers the influence and greatness of Pele
Former Lions stars Terry Pathmanathan and V Sundramoorthy pay tribute to the legendary Brazilian.
SINGAPORE: The year was 1970, the World Cup broadcast in colour, and Mexico City's Estadio Azteca crammed to the brim.
107,412 spectators witnessed history as Brazil beat Italy 4-1, with Pele becoming the first and only footballer to win three World Cups.
Across the globe, a future Singapore footballing legend was watching. And a goal sticks in Terry Pathmanathan's memory even till today.
It wasn't Pele's first, a thumping downward header that rippled the net. Nor was it Brazil's second, a wicked Gerson pile-driver. But it was Brazil's fourth which Pathmanathan, 66, still remembers.
Considered one of the greatest strikes in World Cup history, it is a move which saw multiple outfield players from the Selecao involved. The penultimate touch came off the boot of Pele, who laid off a perfectly timed pass to onrushing captain Carlos Alberto to hammer home.
Swagger, style, samba football at its finest.
"The goal was really fantastic ... It was such a wonderful thing to watch," Pathmanathan told CNA. "Pele was always at the forefront because of his goals, but when the opportunities arose, he never hesitated to lay the ball off for his teammates to score."
Pele, one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82.
Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3.27pm "due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition".
He took home three World Cup winner's medals, the first time as a 17-year-old in Sweden in 1958, the second in Chile four years later - even though he missed most of the tournament through injury - and the third in Mexico in 1970, when he led what is considered to be one of the greatest sides ever to play the game.
He retired from Santos in 1974 but a year later made a surprise comeback by signing a lucrative deal to join the New York Cosmos in the then nascent North American Soccer League.
Describing Pele as a "footballing superpower", footballer-turned-pundit Rhysh Roshan Rai noted that he contributed immensely to Brazil's success.
"When you think back of what Brazil were before his time and what he was able to achieve with them - essentially playing a part in three World Cups - turning them into one of the great footballing nations, it's a great blow to the football world," said Roshan.
A BIG INFLUENCE
It was Pele and the Brazilian brand of football which converted Pathmanathan into a Selecao fan growing up.
"I saw a lot of Brazilian football highlights where he played. I remember when he had midfielders like Rivelino and Tostao backing him up, it was an amazing team," said Pathmanathan. "We didn't have many opportunities to watch (football), but whenever we were watching Brazil play, I really got very excited."
Pathmanathan, who used to captain the Singapore national team, was a ball-playing centre-back who fans used to call "Captain Marvel". And Samba football left an indelible mark on his career.
"It stayed on in my life, as I grew up and played football at a higher level ... Sometimes, the coaches would say that I give them a bit of a heart attack because I liked to control the ball and get out of tight situations. That's how I enjoyed playing," he said.
"I was really influenced by their way of playing football that even in my playing career, I used to play a lot of the ball ... I was so impressed by the ball control with his play."
Pele's dribbling skills also left an impression on former Singapore striker and coach V Sundramoorthy.
"You could see the close control of the ball (he had). These were the things that we wanted to practice and pick up so that we could improve our game ... The ball was glued to his feet," said Sundram, who was well-known for his flair during his playing days.
Brazilian coach Fabio da Silva recalled how he too was inspired by Pele.
"During my growing up years, playing football as a young boy, my father used to always put Pele as a reference point for me," said da Silva, who coaches at the Brazilian Jericho Soccer academy as well as Meridian Secondary School and Tampines Meridian Junior College.
"The memories of Pele lifting the World Cup three times, especially the last one in 1970, was always etched in my memory. That truly inspired me, and millions over, to one day become a footballer myself."
Pele was also a reminder to play the game in the "right spirit" and to bring joy to the game of football, added da Silva.
"Personally for me, it has been a privilege to have lived and played the game during Pele’s lifetime," he explained.
In an era where defenders were bruising, and tackles were uncompromising, Pathmanathan remembered how Pele would keep his cool.
"In the 70s, defenders would really go hard on strikers who they couldn't stop. But he took it in his stride and sometimes, I really used to pity him - he was really being 'tortured' on the field," he said.
"He will never be forgotten where football is concerned ... The whole world probably can thank him for showing how football should be played ... He was just born to play football."
Pathmanathan recalled how the Cosmos - with Pele in their ranks - faced the Singapore national team for a friendly in 1979. Pele was on the bench as was the young Singaporean. The away side would win 4-1.
"When I saw all the great stars there, it was really amazing," he recalled.
'THE GREAT PELE HIMSELF'
Sundram crossed paths with Pele in 2006, when the Brazilian visited Singapore Sports School. Then, he was the coach of Singapore's Under-18 team.
"For us, it was like a dream to meet him in person," recalled Sundram, who now is technical director of the Laos national football team.
While he also met Pele in 2006, former Singapore international Al-Qaasimy Rahman also had the privilege of having the Brazilian great attend a football game he played in.
Pele and Eric Cantona were in attendance as the Courts Young Lions took on Geylang United at the Jalan Besar stadium in 2011.
"I remember shaking his hands (and thinking): 'Wow. This is the player who everyone in Singapore and the world talks about. And to have him in the stands witnessing our game ... for him to come back down and congratulate us, it was really a great feeling," Al-Qaasimy said.
"It wasn't just another Tom, Dick and Harry coming to an S.League game, it was the great Pele himself."
While there was pressure to play well, it was a "good pressure", said Al-Qaasimy.
"We knew a superstar is in the stands watching us, and every single one (the players) wanted to impress him with our play ... (to show) what Singapore football is and what the S.League is all about."
Now retired and a mentor for Singapore Sports School student-athletes, Al-Qaasimy still remembers that game fondly.
"It's in my memory forever," he added. "It's definitely one of the best memories I have to keep for the rest of my life."
Pele was a man who transcended football, said those who CNA spoke to.
Da Silva described how Pele turned football into "an art".
"Before Pele, football was just a sport," said da Silva. "It was he who turned it into an art - 'Joga Bonito' as it is called. Through his art of football, Pele brought the entire country of Brazil together from all walks of life, the rich and the poor. In fact, the country of Brazil received a lot of recognition from the entire world through Pele and his brand of football."
"I have the highest respect for Pele because besides his God-given talent ... his character was really wonderful for a sportsman," said Pathmanathan.
"He was an amazing personality."