Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Borthwick says England 'weren't good at anything' when he took charge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Borthwick says England 'weren't good at anything' when he took charge

Borthwick says England 'weren't good at anything' when he took charge
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Scotland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2023 England head coach Steve Borthwick during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Borthwick says England 'weren't good at anything' when he took charge
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Scotland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2023 Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe scores their fourth try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
06 Feb 2023 12:03PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 12:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England's new coach Steve Borthwick said the team "weren't good at anything" when he took over from Eddie Jones and that they would have to improve in several departments after losing their Six Nations opener to Scotland on Saturday.

Borthwick, who was appointed in December after Jones was sacked, saw his side beaten 29-23 at Twickenham, where they will face Italy in their next match on Feb. 12.

"I've been frank from day one in saying there's a lot of work to do," Borthwick told British media. "When I looked at the team in the autumn, when I measured the team and got all the data for the team, we weren't good at anything.

"It was as frank as that. So we are trying to build some strengths in this team and some bits we are pleased about and some bits we are disappointed about. My job is to make sure we get some improvements next week."

Borthwick, who had only 11 days to work with the squad, said he was still trying to get his ideas across.

"I have asked the players to play a new way," he added. "One thing I have got to do here is get the players to believe in themselves and get the players to bring their strengths to the pitch."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.