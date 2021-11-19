Borussia Dortmund and Spanish league LaLiga join as 'strategic partners' in national project to grow Singapore football

SINGAPORE: German football club Borussia Dortmund and Spanish football’s top league LaLiga have joined as “strategic partners” in a national project to grow Singapore football, it was announced on Friday (Nov 19).

Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a press release that Dortmund and LaLiga will provide expertise in the areas of youth development, coach development and sports science.

They will also help secure overseas stints for the “brightest and best Singapore talent”.

LaLiga coaches will help helm “key positions” alongside local coaches in 10 newly-launched School Football Academies (SFAs) while Dortmund will lend their expertise and jointly develop a coach development programme with the national project “Unleash the Roar”, said SportSG and FAS.

The partnerships will take immediate effect and will first see LaLiga youth coaches and sports experts take on key roles at the enhanced SFAs by the first quarter of 2022.

“This is a significant step for the ‘Unleash The Roar!’ project. For Singapore football to raise our game to play at the highest level, we must first build a strong foundation,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua.

“The initiatives announced today will not only allow our brightest young talent better access to a higher-level of training and competition on a daily basis, but also pave pathways for them to develop their game at some of the top football institutions overseas.”

Mr Chua will be the chairman of an executive committee for the project.

The committee is made up of 13 members and four co-opted members, and will be responsible for “formulating strategies, planning, developing and supervising” the implementation of the project.

The project was announced by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in Parliament during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate earlier this year.

Its implementation will focus on eight "pillars", which involve initiatives such as the FAS establishing a standardised National Football Curriculum for football co-curricular activities (CCA) in primary schools.

“It is important that we begin our UTR! journey with the right partners who understand the value that they bring to the table for this national project to be on strong footing,” said SportSG CEO Lim Teck Yin, who is also a deputy chairman of the executive committee.

“The UTR! project is a collective effort, drawing on the support of the public-private-people sectors to help us achieve our goals. We are fortunate that in the Ministry of Education (MOE), our international partners, and our EXCO, we have found good teammates.”