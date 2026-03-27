Bosnia beat Wales on penalties to reach World Cup playoff final

CARDIFF, March 26 : Bosnia and Herzegovina's veteran striker Edin Dzeko scored a late equaliser before youngster Kerim Alajbegovic sealed a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Wales to reach the World Cup playoff finals on Thursday after a 1-1 draw.

Wales winger Daniel James opened the scoring for the hosts in the 51st minute after racing on to a loose ball and powering a thunderous 25-metre shot past Bosnia keeper Nikola Vasilj.

Bosnia came alive after that though and home keeper Karl Darlow made an incredible save to keep out a close-range header by Ermedin Demirovic but could do nothing when the 40-year-old Dzeko glanced in an 86th-minute equaliser.

Wales dominated extra time but could not force a winner and in the end it was Bosnia's teenager Alajbegovic who held his nerve to seal the shootout with an ice-cool spot kick to send the visiting fans wild in the Cardiff City Stadium.

Bosnia can now look forward to a home clash against Italy next Tuesday in the Path A final to secure a place at the World Cup for the second time after their debut in 2014.

"Faith is everything. We believe in success and I am happy to have this group of guys," Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez said.

"No matter what happens on Tuesday, we have the will to make this nation happy."

WELSH PAIN

It was a familiar heartache for Wales two years to the day that they lost a Euro 2024 playoff final on penalties against Poland and there was desolation in the stands at the end.

"It's tough to take, I thought we played really well. For them to get a late goal was gutting," James said. "It wasn't meant to be tonight, but the boys will be stronger for it."

Leeds United winger James missed the decisive penalty against Poland two years ago but it looked as though he had gained redemption with a magical goal that was worthy of winning any game, let alone one of such importance.

Had his deflected effort not bounced down off the underside of the crossbar soon afterwards, Wales would surely have gone on to set up a home clash with Italy.

But the technically gifted Bosnians, who were 13 minutes away from qualifying automatically in their group only to draw with Austria, grew in belief as the minutes ticked down.

As Wales dropped deep they began to create chances with Alajbegovic at the heart of his side's threat.

He forced a fine save by Darlow and when he whipped in a corner it was former Manchester City striker Dzeko who showed his enduring class to peel off his marker and glance an unstoppable header into the net.

Dzeko was taken off before the start of extra time and became involved in a heated row with Wales coach Craig Bellamy as the tension mounted in extra time.

Harry Wilson, who had also hit the woodwork early in the first half, had a glorious chance to seal it for Wales but his goalbound shot was read by defender Tarik Muharemovic who managed to head it clear.

It looked good for Wales when Darlow saved the first spot kick from Demirovic but Brennan Johnson blazed his effort over the crossbar and Neco Williams saw his penalty saved by Vasilj.

It was then left to Salzburg's Alajbegovic to clinch it for the visitors who are now unbeaten against Wales in five games.