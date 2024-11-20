Bosnia fight back to hold second string Netherlands to 1-1 draw

ZENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina :Bosnia fought back to claim only their second point of their Nations League campaign as they held a second-string Netherlands side to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in a match with nothing riding on the outcome.

Ermedin Demirovic equalised in the 67th minute, as Bosnia chased a positive result in an effort to give veteran striker Edin Dzeko a fitting send-off in his final international but the draw stretched their 13-month winless streak to 12 games.

Brian Brobbey had given the much-changed Dutch outfit a 24th-minute lead at the Bilino Polje Stadium after coach Ronald Koeman fielded an entirely fresh lineup for their last fixture in Group A3.

The Netherlands had already secured second place in the group, and a spot in the quarter-finals in March, with a 4-0 win over Hungary on Saturday while Bosnia’s relegation from the top tier of the Nations League was confirmed after losing 7-0 to Germany at the same time.

Brobbey headed home his first international goal from Noa Lang’s cross, flicking the ball backwards with his head from a pin-point delivery to hand the Dutch the halftime advantage.

He also had an effort soon after chalked off for offside as did Dzeko, once in the first half and again in the 67th minute after a characteristically slick touch.

The 38-year-old Bosnia captain was making his 139th and last appearance for his country.

It was his powerful shot, blocked by Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken, that led to the equaliser, with the rebound seized upon by Demirovic.

The Dutch might have snatched victory in stoppage time when 18-year-old defender Jorrel Hato had a chance to win it but blasted his shot over the crossbar.

Koeman fielded a completely fresh starting team from that which kicked off against Hungary in Amsterdam on Saturday. It included a third cap for Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert, more than six years after his last appearance.

“It was a game to learn from. It wasn’t the easiest game and it’s a pity we couldn’t finish the campaign with a win,” said Dutch captain Stefan de Vrij.

