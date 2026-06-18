Bosnia ready to shed underdog reputation, face Switzerland as equals

INGLEWOOD, California, June 17 : Bosnia and Herzegovina are fighting to dispel the notion that they are underdogs at the World Cup, key player Nikola Katic told reporters on the eve of their match with Switzerland.

Despite dispatching four-times world champions Italy and favoured side Wales in the qualification playoffs, then battling co-hosts Canada to a 1-1 draw in their opening match, Bosnia are still underestimated, Katic said on Wednesday.

"After that (defeating Italy) we didn't get the respect we deserved, because it was more bad-Italy than good-Bosnia" in post-match commentary, said central defender Katic.

Bosnia manager Sergej Barbarez said his team won't be seeking a draw against the Swiss, despite their emphasis on compact defending and quick counter-attacks.

"Tomorrow we are coming to play for the three points," said Barbarez, who was a top player for his country and in the Bundesliga in the 1990s and 2000s.

He became national team manager in 2024 and overhauled the squad, with more than a dozen new players being brought in since, allowing the side to have seasoned talent and leadership while enjoying the resilience of young players.

Barbarez said his team's opening Group B draw with Canada gave confidence to the squad because facing a host nation in the first match can be an emotional challenge for young players.

"Of course there was a certain anxiety, but I would say it was more of an excitement," said Barbarez.

The draw against Canada showed Bosnia-Herzegovina to be a tough side who are not intimidated by a fast-attacking team.

Barbarez and Katic said they will focus on their style of play on Thursday rather than worrying about what opponents Switzerland will throw at them.

Bosnia's 40-year-old captain, Edin Dzeko, will be a towering presence in front of goal, with the country's all-time-leading scorer expected to be playing at his last World Cup.

With a robust defensive shell looking to force quick breaks, Dzeko's scoring precision will be vital to his side's hopes of success on Thursday.

Katic paid tribute to Dzeko, saying there were not enough words to explain how important his presence is on the field, in training and off the pitch.

Barbarez declined to say whether he would put Dzeko in the starting 11.

Reporters repeatedly raised the win over Italy, which Barbarez and Katic enjoyed recalling. Bosnia won 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

"It is one of the games that will stay in our memories for always," said Barbarez.