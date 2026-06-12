Bosnia will play with hearts in World Cup opener, says coach Barbarez

TORONTO, June 11 : Bosnia and Herzegovina know they are underdogs heading into their World Cup Group B opener against co-hosts Canada, coach Sergej Barbarez said on Thursday, but the Balkan nation will play with pride as they return to the tournament for the first time in 12 years.

Bosnia will look to advance past the group stage this time around after managing one win during their 2014 debut in Brazil.

"We are a small country," Barbarez said. "This is our second ever World Cup and for sure we are sort of an underdog in many of the matches ahead."

But despite his side being ranked 64th, the coach is confident in his side's ability to perform on the world's biggest stage.

"If you know our results, I think you have to just admire what we've managed to achieve."

Bosnia claimed one of the six final spots in the World Cup after defeating three-times champions Italy in a penalty shootout. They are heartbreakers who play with heart and will look to carry that same mentality into the tournament.

"(I once said) I love this game between David and Goliath," Barbarez said. "We play with our hearts and that has been our advantage."

The Dragons are led by 40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko, who Barbarez confirmed will be in the squad for Friday's match after overcoming a shoulder injury. Dzeko is Bosnia's all-time leading scorer with 73 goals.

"Edin will be with us tomorrow," Barbarez said. "Edin will be playing just as usual."

CANADA GAME WILL BE 'QUITE INTENSE'

Barbarez is expecting a tough game against Canada, who are also aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time but face the added pressures of chasing their first ever World Cup win and playing on home soil.

"I am maybe exaggerating a bit but I'm sure (the game) is going to be quite intense, which is characteristic of both the teams," Barbarez said.

While Canada will have the local crowd behind them, Bosnia will not be without strong support. The Dragons have enjoyed a warm welcome since arriving in Toronto, with fans flocking to the team's training sessions this week.

"We really want to show our best to the whole world," Barbarez said. "We really want to be the team that earns respect and we can only do that by showing what we know on the pitch."