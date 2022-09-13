Logo
Boston Marathon to feature non-binary category in 2023 race
The Boston Marathon trophy sits on the finish line of the 126th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

13 Sep 2022 12:03PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 12:03PM)
Athletes will have the option to register as non-binary in the 2023 edition of the Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said.

"Non-binary athletes who have completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window (Sept. 1, 2021 through Sept. 16, 2023) may submit an entry application into the 2023 Boston Marathon," BAA said in a statement on Monday.

For non-binary athletes, the qualifying standards will be the same as those in the women's field, but the BAA added that the qualification times would be "updated accordingly" in future races.

New York's Brooklyn marathon and half-marathon in April also featured a category for non-binary athletes.

Source: Reuters

