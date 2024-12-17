Both managers rue dropped points in Bournemouth draw with West Ham

BOURNEMOUTH, England : West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui praised his side’s resilience despite the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, a game which had more shots than any other Premier League fixture this season.

Bournemouth, whose manager Andoni Iraola was equally disappointed with a draw, had a club record 29 attempts and West Ham 16, but between them the two teams managed only 12 on target as both goals came from set-pieces.

Lucas Paqueta gave West Ham the lead from the penalty spot three minutes from time but Enes Unal equalised with a superb free-kick to earn a share of the points.

"I think it was a pity. We were thinking we would win in a difficult stadium," Lopetegui told Sky Sports.

"It was very close. In the first half we were better, in the second half they were one step ahead. We suffered a little bit but overcame this to score.

"It was an incredible goal from Unal. After they scored they put on a lot of pressure. We showed good behaviour in the last moments. We competed really well."

Spaniard Lopetegui has been under pressure after West Ham's indifferent start to the season, but will be pleased about the attitude of his players in a game where they were second-best for large parts.

"More than the point is the behaviour the players showed. It was very good," he added.

The draw moves West Ham seven points clear of the relegation zone. Sixth-placed Bournemouth have no such worries having amassed more points (25) at this stage of the season than in any of their other Premier League campaigns.

However, Bournemouth's Iraola felt it was two points dropped given the chances his side created.

"I don't think it is a good result for us even if we scored the goal at the end," he said.

"We were better in the second half. I didn't like the first half. We were pushing to win and then the penalty happened and we had to take the point. I don't think it's a good point for us.

"The game went very slow in the first half for us. We were not being brave enough to put them under real pressure. We improved in the second half but it wasn't enough to win it."