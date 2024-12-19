Logo
Sport

Bottas returns to Mercedes as reserve driver after Sauber exit




Bottas returns to Mercedes as reserve driver after Sauber exit

Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - December 1, 2024 Sauber's Valtteri Bottas ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki/ File Photo

19 Dec 2024 08:37PM
:Valtteri Bottas will return to Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2025 season, the Formula One team announced on Thursday, after the Finn left Sauber at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Bottas spent five seasons from 2017 to 2021 at Mercedes driving alongside Lewis Hamilton before moving to Alfa Romeo, which later became Sauber.

Bottas had a roller coaster ride at Sauber, finishing 10th in his first season but not winning a point in 2024.

"I'm happy to finally answer the question I've posed over the past month. Returning home to the Mercedes family as third driver for 2025 is what's next and I couldn't be more pleased," Bottas said in a statement.

"I want to thank (team boss) Toto (Wolff), the team at Brackley and everyone at the three-pointed star for welcoming me back with open arms."

Mercedes will have George Russell and Italian 18-year-old debutant Kimi Antonelli as their driver lineup next year with Hamilton moving to Ferrari.

Bottas secured 10 Grand Prix wins with Mercedes and finished on the podium 58 times with the Brackley-based team.

"Valtteri's impact and contribution in the five years he was with us previously as our race driver was immense," Wolff said.

"Along with scoring multiple Grands Prix wins, he played a vital role in five of our championship victories."

Sauber announced last month that Bottas and Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu would leave the team at the end of the season.

Sauber, which will become an Audi factory outfit in 2026, opted to sign Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as their replacements.

Source: Reuters

