Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bottas settled for a six pack after winning weight in beer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bottas settled for a six pack after winning weight in beer

Bottas settled for a six pack after winning weight in beer

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - July 27, 2023 Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas during a press conference REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

25 Aug 2023 12:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands : Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas settled for a six-pack after winning his weight in beer in a cycle race in Colorado over Formula One's August break.

The Finn explained to reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix on Thursday how he came to compete in a gravel hillclimb in Steamboat Springs dressed as Simpsons cartoon character 'Duffman'.

"The prize for the best costume was your weight in beer, and I really wanted to win the prize," said Bottas of last week's event.

"I was thinking about it, obviously being mainly an American crowd, so I went for The Simpsons and Duffman."

Bottas admitted his favourite character was Homer Simpson but also figured it would be tougher riding uphill dressed in that guise.

"I only took a six pack, but I donated to all the spectators and competitors. It was a good afternoon," he said of his winnings.

The former Mercedes driver, who was team mate to seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton before joining Alfa Romeo, posted pictures on social media of his ride with cans of 'Duff' beer strapped to his waist.

He also rode a 100-mile gravel race on Sunday, finishing 20th out of 926 entrants.

His partner, Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, finished second in the women's race.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.