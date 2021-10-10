Logo
Bottas wins in Turkey as Verstappen retakes F1 lead
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Turkish Grand Prix - Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 10, 2021 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas crosses the line to win the race REUTERS/Murad Sezer

10 Oct 2021 09:49PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 09:47PM)
ISTANBUL : Valtteri Bottas won a wet Turkish Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday while Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second to take back the Formula One world championship lead and move six points clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton went from 11th on the grid to fifth but was unhappy that a late pitstop denied him a possible podium place. He had been two points ahead of Verstappen going into the race.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez finished third at the Istanbul Park circuit. Bottas, who had not won for more than a year, also took a bonus point for fastest lap.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

