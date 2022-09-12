Logo
Bottom club Bochum dismiss coach Reis after losing league run
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v VfL Bochum - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - September 10, 2022 VfL Bochum coach Thomas Reis before the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

12 Sep 2022 07:59PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2022 07:59PM)
BERLIN : VfL Bochum have parted ways with coach Thomas Reis, the club said on Monday, following a six-game losing start to the Bundesliga season that has left them in last place.

A former long-time Bochum player and youth coach, Reis, 48, took over in 2019 but his side have lost all of their league games so far this season, scoring four goals and conceding 18.

They lost 3-1 at promoted Schalke 04 on Saturday.

"We have to urgently find solutions to improve the difficult sporting situation," Bochum sports director Patrick Fabian said.

"(Bochum Under-19 coach)Heiko Butscher has agreed to take over on an interim basis. At the same time we will seek to settle the succession for the coaching post."

Bochum next play Cologne in the league on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

