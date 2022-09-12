Bottom club Bochum dismiss coach Reis after losing league run

BERLIN : VfL Bochum have parted ways with coach Thomas Reis, the club said on Monday, following a six-game losing start to the Bundesliga season that has left them in last place.

A former long-time Bochum player and youth coach, Reis, 48, took over in 2019 but his side have lost all of their league games so far this season, scoring four goals and conceding 18.

They lost 3-1 at promoted Schalke 04 on Saturday.

"We have to urgently find solutions to improve the difficult sporting situation," Bochum sports director Patrick Fabian said.

"(Bochum Under-19 coach)Heiko Butscher has agreed to take over on an interim basis. At the same time we will seek to settle the succession for the coaching post."

Bochum next play Cologne in the league on Sunday.