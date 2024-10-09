Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bottom side Las Palmas appoint ex-Espanyol boss Martinez as new coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bottom side Las Palmas appoint ex-Espanyol boss Martinez as new coach

Bottom side Las Palmas appoint ex-Espanyol boss Martinez as new coach

FILE PHOTO: Former Espanyol coach Diego Martinez, during a game in Spain on November 6, 2022. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

09 Oct 2024 04:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Las Palmas have named former Espanyol boss Diego Martinez as their new coach on a contract until June 2025, with an additional season if they avoid relegation, the Spanish side said with the team sitting at the bottom of LaLiga standings.

The 43-year-old's appointment comes after Las Palmas parted ways with fellow Spaniard Luis Carrion.

The club is yet to register a win this season in LaLiga, having drawn three and lost six of their nine matches.

"With over 100 matches coached in LaLiga, the new Las Palmas coach also has experience in European competitions, having led Granada and Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League," Las Palmas said in a statement on Tuesday.

They next take a trip to face 18th-placed Valencia on Oct. 21.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement