Bottom side Wolves hold Newcastle to draw to extend unbeaten run
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - January 18, 2026 Newcastle United's Joelinton heads at goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - January 18, 2026 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Tolu Arokodare in action with Newcastle United's Sven Botman Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - January 18, 2026 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ladislav Krejci, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera in a wall as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier shoots at goal from a free kick REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - January 18, 2026 Newcastle United's Lewis Hall in action as Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hugo Bueno shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - January 18, 2026 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre in action with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United's Joelinton REUTERS/Chris Radburn
19 Jan 2026 12:04AM
WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Jan 18 : Bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers snapped Newcastle United's three-match Premier League winning streak in a 0-0 stalemate on Sunday, as the embattled hosts went unbeaten in five straight matches, including four league games, for the first time this season.

Newcastle kept the ball to pressure the hosts with crosses, and it almost paid off in the 16th minute when Harvey Barnes's curling ball found Nick Woltemade in front of goal but the German headed wide from close range.

Wolves fought back with through balls past the visitors' backline but neither team had a shot on target for almost half an hour until Mateus Mane, with his back to the target, flicked right at the Newcastle keeper.

Hugo Bueno narrowly missed the Newcastle goal just before the break and Yerson Mosquera's jumping header early in the second half went over, while Wolves keeper Jose Sa caught Joelinton's close-range header in the 85th minute as both sides shared the spoils.

Eighth-placed Newcastle host Aston Villa next Sunday, a day after Wolves, 14 points below safety, visit Manchester City.

Source: Reuters
