Boufal and Sabiri score to give Morocco 2-1 win over Brazil
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Morocco v Brazil - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - March 25, 2023 Morocco's Sofiane Boufal scores their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Morocco v Brazil - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - March 25, 2023 Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Morocco v Brazil - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - March 25, 2023 Morocco's Sofiane Boufal celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Morocco v Brazil - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - March 25, 2023 Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri scores their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
26 Mar 2023 08:20AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 08:20AM)
TANGIER, Morocco : Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri scored to give Morocco a 2-1 victory in an friendly match against Brazil in Tangier on Saturday, earning their first victory ever against the five-times World Cup champions.

Boufal swiveled to score Morocco's first with a strike from inside the box in the 29th minute, but Casemiro netted the equalizer in the 67th minute, thanks to a schoolboy mistake by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

However, the locals hit back 12 minutes later with substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri, who took down a lost ball inside the Brazilian box and unleashed an unstoppable strike which bounced off the crossbar into the net.

Source: Reuters

