Boufal and Sabiri score to give Morocco 2-1 win over Brazil

TANGIER, Morocco : Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri scored to give Morocco a 2-1 victory in an friendly match against Brazil in Tangier on Saturday, earning their first victory ever against the five-times World Cup champions.

Boufal swiveled to score Morocco's first with a strike from inside the box in the 29th minute, but Casemiro netted the equalizer in the 67th minute, thanks to a schoolboy mistake by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

However, the locals hit back 12 minutes later with substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri, who took down a lost ball inside the Brazilian box and unleashed an unstoppable strike which bounced off the crossbar into the net.