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Bournemouth appoint Rose head coach from next season on three-year deal
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Bournemouth appoint Rose head coach from next season on three-year deal

Bournemouth appoint Rose head coach from next season on three-year deal

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - March 15, 2025 RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose before the match. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

21 Apr 2026 12:16AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2026 12:50AM)
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April 20 : Bournemouth have appointed Germany's Marco Rose head coach from next season on a three-year deal, the Premier League side said on Monday, with current manager Andoni Iraola to leave in the summer.

Bournemouth, in eighth position and unbeaten in 13 league games, are close to qualifying for a major European competition for the first time in the club's history going back to 1899.

"The 49-year-old arrives on the south coast with a wealth of experience at the highest level of European football," Bournemouth said in a statement.

Rose, who began his managerial career at Lokomotive Leipzig in 2012, led Red Bull Salzburg to two Austrian Bundesliga titles.

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He also helped Borussia Dortmund to a second-place finish in the German top flight, before winning the German Cup with RB Leipzig in 2023. Leipzig sacked him in 2025.

Bournemouth, who stunned leaders Arsenal earlier this month, are level on 48 points with sixth-placed Chelsea. They will host Leeds United on Wednesday.

"The club’s immediate focus remains firmly on finishing the current campaign as strongly as possible, with the players and staff continuing to show full commitment to achieving positive results and building on the current 13-game unbeaten run," Bournemouth added.

Source: Reuters
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