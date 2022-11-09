Bournemouth beat Everton 4-1 in League Cup third round clash

LONDON : Bournemouth ended a run of four successive defeats by beating Premier League rivals Everton 4-1 in the third round of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

The only top flight clash of the night featured two clubs just above the relegation zone, with Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil seemingly on borrowed time and both fielding much-changed lineups.

Jamal Lowe put Bournemouth ahead after seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium, his shot taking a looping deflection off right back Nathan Patterson to leave Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic no chance.

Everton, who play at Bournemouth again in the league on Saturday, squandered several chances and were booed off by the travelling fans at the interval.

Poor defending allowed Junior Stanislas to make it 2-0 with a 47th minute tap-in and Everton manager Frank Lampard made a triple substitution on 51 minutes after starting with 11 changes to last Saturday's 2-0 league defeat to Leicester City.

Demarai Gray pulled one back in the 67th but Bournemouth settled their fans' nerves with Emiliano Marcondes restoring the two goal advantage on 78 minutes and Jaidon Anthony making it 4-1 in the 82nd.

Leicester saw off League Two (fourth tier) Newport County 3-0 to reach the last 16, with former England striker Jamie Vardy scoring twice (70, 82) after James Justin opened the scoring just before the break.

Third tier Lincoln City provided an upset when they won 3-1 at Championship opponents Bristol City.

Premier League Brentford were drawing 1-1 with Gillingham in a match that kicked off late after the fourth tier visitors were delayed on their journey to West London.

Holders Liverpool start their defence against League One (third tier) visitors Derby County at Anfield on Wednesday, with last year's losing finalists Chelsea travelling to Manchester City.

Fourth round matches will be played in the week starting Dec. 19, after the World Cup in Qatar.