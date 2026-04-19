Bournemouth boost European chances with 2-1 win at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England, April 18 : Bournemouth grabbed a late winner to secure a well-deserved 2-1 Premier League win away to Newcastle United on Saturday that boosts their hopes of European football next season while dealing a serious blow to those of their hosts.

Newcastle's William Osula struck in the 68th minute to cancel out Marcus Tavernier's first-half opener but, instead of kicking on to win, the home side floundered and Adrien Truffert scored five minutes from time to leave Bournemouth eighth in the table on 48 points, while Newcastle slip to 14th on 42 points.

"We're in great form, 13 unbeaten (in the league) now - that's not lucky from us, we've worked hard and earned it on the training pitch," a delighted Tavernier said.

Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola, who announced this week that he would leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season, was impressed by his side's resilience.

"I think we played really well. We enjoyed playing it. At 1-1 the game changes which was expected but we showed composure to keep playing and 2-1 is a lovely goal and we deserved it," he said.

Truffert's goal came about after a cross found striker Evanilson in the box, and he managed to send it back across goal for the onrushing defender to steer home from close range.

"We are in a good place and arriving at an important part of the season. We are trying to keep this unbeaten run as long as we can because the players have shown me they will take no days off," Iraola said. "We tried to continue playing, keep the ball and I think that's the way the second goal has arrived."

For Tavernier, the imminent departure of the club's 43-year-old Spanish coach has given added impetus to their chase for European football next term.

"Football changes thick and fast and it has made us want to compete more for the rest of the season. We want to achieve getting into Europe," he said.